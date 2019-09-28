REFUGIO – Flickering lights emanated from the second-floor windows of the old abandoned house at the corner of 904 S. Alamo St.
The windows disallowed total light filtering through them, making for dim, starving luminescence like a flashlight with dying batteries.
Those nearby the structure claim they heard voices, as well ... coming in whispers and bouncing off the walls of the huge mansion.
People in town believed ghosts were abounding in the house built in 1905 by George Strauch, a Refugio pioneer.
The mansion was left without residents when the Joel Whitlow family vacated it around 2005.
That was what D.L. Johnson was told when he purchased the mansion Sept. 10, 2012, seven years since it had been occupied.
“Transients were in here living. They built fires in the fireplace,” he had said.
Some believe it was spirits of times past.
Now the Lambert-Hynes-Whitlow house has new owners, who have new ideas for the house – Abel and Rosalie Rangel and their 15-year-old son, Chance, of Rancho Viejo.
Abel Rangel, 41, said he had dogged D.L. Johnson of Corpus Christi about selling the house to him for some time.
He finally sold it to Rangel in July.
Rangel said every time he passed by the stately mansion on Alamo Street (U.S. Highway 77), his love for the place increased.
“We came upon it driving from Houston,” he said.
“It is a diamond in the rough, and we could not let it go to waste,” he said.
“We think it would be a revenue maker,” he added.
Rangel said U.S. Highway 77 carries tons of vehicles daily, equating to millions of dollars in possible revenue.
The house has an enormous amount of charisma as D.L. Johnson experienced the same attraction to the house when he and his wife, Ann, bought it.
Johnson actually saved the house from demolition when he bought it in September 2012 because the town of Refugio had marked it for demolition.
Johnson did a lot of work on the house, but never lived in it.
Rangel and his wife, Rosalie, want to pick up where Johnson left off.
Two months ago, they put a paint primer on the surface of the exterior.
They plan to refurbish the columns and put in new balusters.
“We love the cypress wood and the grand staircase,” Rosalie said.
Rangel said he wants the mansion to be the most authentic it can be when it was constructed in 1905.
They also want to put a parking lot in the rear of the mansion and install landscaping, including a fountain, making an idyllic place for weddings.
Their idea is to create a bakery-cafe in the 8,800-square-foot mansion.
“We don’t have a timeline, but by summer 2020, we will have the house ready,” Abel Rangel said.
While funding for those endeavors are in progress, they want to do something they both have had experience at – creating a haunted house for Halloween, that might open in October.
They called it the “creepy before beautiful” transition for the mansion.
“We have put on successful haunted houses before,” Rosalie Rangel said.
They plan an admission fee of $20 a person.
The house was built in 1905 by George Strauch for Rose O’Brien, the daughter of John Thomas O’Brien and Johanna Whelan O’Brien.
Rose O’Brien’s daughter, Jamie Lambert Hynes, had occupied the house until her death in 1965.
The house was eventually sold in 1969 to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Whitlow, colonial descendants of the Heard family.
The furnishings in the house in the 1930s and ’40s were filled with European antiques; one of the pieces was said to be a piano which belonged to Emperor Franz Josef of Austria and hand-painted in 1888 by Anton Lasor.
According to Bart Wales, of the Refugio County Museum, the piano was auctioned at some point and ended up in the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.
Also, the Rangels plan on selling brass plaques to donors who help in the mansion’s restoration. The plaques will be prominently displayed.
They want to fill the mansion with antiques, create period rooms in it, as well has have flowers in each of the windows.
“We will take donations of antiques,” Rosalie Rangel said.
“This house can be so many things,” she said.