WOODSBORO – In an effort to boost the housing stock of Woodsboro and to help continuing hurricane recovery efforts, the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) has announced plans to build 23 new homes in Woodsboro.
Christopher Brandt, executive director of CBDRG, said the organization works in 11 counties throughout the Coastal Bend “and we’re always busy. As the disasters get bigger in scope, it’s harder for one group to do things by themselves, so we work together.”
The new Woodsboro houses will be located between Celia and Pugh streets. Working with CBDRG on the project are Rebuild Texas and Mennonite volunteers who wanted to help build homes in the area. Woodsboro was among the areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and recovery efforts are still ongoing.
Brandt said CBDRG worked with other organizations and purchased nearly an entire city block in Woodsboro where homes will be built. He said those who have damaged structures on their own property are also welcome to contact CBDRG if they are interested in having a new home built on that property.
“We are spending $2.3 million to build 23 homes to meet stronger storm standards which will hopefully better withstand hurricanes,” Brandt said.
The project is scheduled to begin this month and the plan is for the new homes to be completed by May 2021.
The homes will consist of two bedroom, two bath houses or three bedroom, two bath houses of about 1,000 square feet.
“The goal is not only to provide a new home for local residents but to build better homes,” Brandt said. “We are also working with the economic recovery group in Refugio County to tear down substandard structures and put up new ones.”
The town of Woodsboro has already begun work in the area where the homes will be located, digging where the sewer lines for the homes will be located and clearing the land.
Woodsboro Mayor Kay Roach said the project will improve the community.
“These are replacement homes for those who had their homes damaged or destroyed by Harvey,” she said. “I’m really excited about it. This will be a great thing for our community.”
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke said he appreciates the efforts of the CBDRG to ensure area residents have new and better homes to replace ones damaged by the 2017 storm.
“It’s a great organization and it’s been a major player in all our communities,” Blaschke said. “Folks were just devastated when the hurricane hit and many have been living in substandard housing and couldn’t get insurance.
“This is a great project in Woodsboro and will be very similar to one in Bloomington — Hope Meadows. Bloomington is an unincorporated community so Victoria County is helping there. They have built basically a whole subdivision in that area, with the streets, water, sewers, electricity and drainage.”
Just as that project helped Bloomington and Victoria County, Blaschke said the CBDRG’s new project will be of great benefit to Woodsboro and Refugio County.
“We’re glad they’re able to fund this project in the city of Woodsboro and build homes that will better withstand these types of storms,” he said. “That will change lives forever.”
In a society that is often divided by political outlooks, Brandt said he is thrilled to be part of the type of work that brings people together.
“They come together for one purpose and that’s to help their fellow man,” he said. “It’s truly a blessing to be associated with this organization.”