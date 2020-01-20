No county burn ban ... for now

REFUGIO – After some discussion, the Refugio County Commissioners Court opted not to implement a burn ban Tuesday morning, Jan. 14.
“As of this morning the drought index average produced by a Texas A&M computer program was 361,” said Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton.
“When it gets to 400 is when we start worrying,” he added.
However, Refugio County is divided on dryness.
The Aransas River area of the county was marked at 113, while the Goliad/Bee/Refugio counties area was 466.
Refugio Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronnie Williams said the grass is extremely dry and would provide fuel for big fires.
He said there was some winter growth but a lot of dry grass is underneath.
The fire chief said he had been in contact with other fire chiefs in the county and Wiginton, and the overall consensus was not to implement a burn ban.
Commissioners opted to have it on their next agenda to see if more moisture was in the works ... or not.
In other court business, commissioners recognized Rachel A. Elizondo as the county’s newly appointed auditor.
Elizondo was appointed by a district judge’s order.
She will have a two-year term beginning Jan. 13, 2020, and ending Jan. 13, 2022.
She replaces Margie Mueller, who retired.
