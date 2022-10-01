Apparently nothing can stop 4-foot-9, 76-pound Carson Gray from doing what he loves most.
Not fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Not even a bull stepping on his face.
The Bayside teenager has taken World Champion Miniature Bullriding by the horns.
Carson, 13, first sat on a bull on April 3. Now, just five months later, he is preparing to compete in the 2022 World Finals in Mesquite on Oct. 3-8.
Carson, also known as C.J., is one of three brothers with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder who were adopted by Terry and Lisa Gray.
“Carson is smart, but his social skills are a little bit affected,” Terry said. “My wife is an advocate for FASD and is one of the few trained people in the United States on FASD.”
Carson and his brothers, Aiden and Eli, play baseball. Out of the blue, Carson began asking Terry if he could try bull riding.
“He had been bugging me a while about it, and I finally said OK,” Terry said
Terry contacted a stock provider for rodeos held in the region.
“The stock provider told me, ‘We have a practice this weekend. Come on,’ ” Terry said. “I told him we didn’t have any gear. He said it didn’t matter.”
Just a few days later, on April 3, Carson found himself strapped on a bull named Dot.
“Everybody was telling him, ‘He’s not going to do anything. He’s just going to walk out there,’ ” Terry said. “He thought they were pulling his leg.”
“I thought they were just saying that to get my mind off of it,” Carson said. “They knew I was scared. I was shaking in the chute.”
As was planned, the gate opened and Dot walked slowly out of the chute with a stunned Carson on its back.
“Carson asked, ‘Isn’t it supposed to do something?’ We told him, ‘No, not the first one,’ ” Terry said.
The second bull Carson rode that day was named Crouton, a legitimate bucking bull.
“Crouton came out of the chute and went left. C.J. went to the right,” Terry said.
Later in the day, he rode Crouton again. This time, Carson lasted the full eight seconds. He had another eight-second ride with another bull.
Just two weeks later, Carson was competing in his first rodeo.
“He drew a bull that runs and jumps at the same time,” Terry said. “He rode him for about seven seconds. He almost rode a bull for the full eight seconds in his first rodeo.”
Carson was hooked on the sport. Terry takes him to Laredo regularly to be trained by collegiate bull rider Zeke Martinez.
“They say you don’t get a feel for the bulls until you get on about 100 of them,” Terry said. “He’s not in survival mode now. He is now where he knows what he needs to do to get better.”
Carson competed this past summer in a mini-bull riding series in Bandera.
“He didn’t win first or second, but he got enough points to qualify for the World Finals in Mesquite,” Terry said.
In one rodeo in Bandera, a bull named Cracker threw Carson and stepped on his face and one of his legs.
“He’s still missing some skin on his chin and his cheek,” Terry said. “The whole crowd went ‘Ooooooh!’ He just got up and shook it off. They started calling him ‘Tough’ after that. His nickname is not C.J. anymore. It’s ‘Tough.’ ”
“I wasn’t really that scared because I knew I was going to be fine,” Carson said. “It was just a little scrape. They were more worried about my leg than anything. I just had a little off my face, but my leg was all messed up.”
Carson is also trying to qualify for the International Miniature Bullriding Association on Nov. 7-12 in Reno, Nevada.
“His practice rides have been really, really good,” Terry said. “He has a lot more practice rides scheduled between now and then. That’s what this is all about, just gaining confidence. He’s pretty much fearless.”
Carson knows he has much ground to make up against his competition.
“I know all the kids are going to be really good,” Carson said of competing in the WCMB World Finals. “I may not have much of a chance, but I’m going to go on though.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•