It appears there will be no contested school board elections in Refugio County’s three school districts.
The deadline to file for available school board seats was Feb. 18. Write-in candidates had until Feb. 22 to file for the May 7 election.
The only change of school board members could be in Refugio ISD. Jorge Jaso did not seek re-election.
Justin Walker filed to challenge for a school board position and will replace Jaso, according to Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales.
Eugene “Bull” Lewis and Kelley Walker were up for election in Refugio ISD.
The Woodsboro ISD board of trustees will meet on March 14 to possibly take action on canceling its election. No one filed to challenge incumbents Libby Myers (Place 4), Mandy Nixon (Place 6) or Robbie Blaschke (Place 7).
Two positions on the Austwell-Tivoli ISD school board were up for election. But after no one filed to challenge incumbents Angela Lutz (Place 4) and Greg Duenez (Place 5), the election was canceled, according to Austwell-Tivoli ISD Superintendent Dolores Vela.
