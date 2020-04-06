Not business as usual

REFUGIO COUNTY – On a normal weekday, Tuttle’s Meat Market and Grocery in Woodsboro is a hotbed of activity, as people come from near and far for the breakfast or the lunch buffet.
With the buffet suspended for now, business is still booming, as people from farther and farther away are calling upon Tuttle’s to help supply items they have difficulty finding.
“It’s been crazy, but it’s calmed down a little,” said market owner Stanley Tuttle. “We’ve had people coming from everywhere trying to get things.”
County Judge Bobby Blaschke said he is aware of a woman who traveled 100 miles roundtrip to Tuttle’s so that she could purchase a roast from the store.
“Imagine that — 50 miles each way for a roast,” Blaschke said, while noting that gas was cheap, and some people had no concerns about time.
While there is no buffet, takeout options are available — a choice of meat with two vegetables, bread and the option of an additional salad and dessert.
That’s a new way of business for the 92-year-old market, but adapting to the challenges of the times means helping to keep customers satisfied.
In addition to takeout, Tuttle’s was offering delivery for elderly local residents.
Some of the stores closed their doors during this time of coronavirus uncertainty, including High-Falutin’ boutique.
“With much consideration for our employees and community, we will temporarily close 77 Outfitters/High-Falutin Boutique Store (brick and mortar) until it is safe to re-open,” said a notice posted at the store and online.
Because High-Faultin has a strong online presence, shoppers were directed to visit the store’s Facebook page, Instagram site or online website at www.high-falutin.com.
In addition to being able to supply local shoppers with an array of clothing, outdoors and accessory items, High-Falutin’s online store offers shipping throughout the United States.
Although their usual business patterns were disrupted, most area restaurants were staying open and serving carry-out options or drive-through service.
A list of Refugio County restaurants and their dining options includes:
Refugio
• The Gumbo, 361-526-2500: phone orders, curbside and drive-through.
• Double R Ranch, 361-526-7330: phone orders, curbside and drive-through .
• 24Diner, 361-526-1900: phone orders, curbside and drive-through, Facebook.
• Burger King, no phone orders: online, app and drive-through.
• Castro’s Cafe, 361-349-7070: phone orders, curbside and drive-through.
• La Victoria, 361-526-7083: phone orders, curbside and drive-through.
• Pizza Hut, 361-526-8103: phone orders, online, app and delivery.
• Whataburger, 361-526-4625: phone orders, curbside, online, app and drive-through.
• Dairy Queen, 361-526-4614: phone orders, online, app and drive-through.
• McDonald’s, 361-526-1477: online, app and drive-through.
• La Ribera, 361-526-1307: phone orders and curbside.
• Let’s East, 361-349-7049: phone orders and curbside.
• Josie’s Tamales, 361-816-9614: phone orders and drive-through.
• Subway, no phone orders; online, app and pick-up.
• Guadalajara, 361-526-5553: phone orders and drive-through.
• Snappy’s, 361-526-9131: phone orders and pick-up.
• Stripes, 361-526-2251: phone orders and pick-up.
Woodsboro
• Fast Break, 361-543-5344: phone orders, pick-up and drive-through.
• Tuttle’s, 361-543-4853: Curbside, delivery (elderly, local) and pick-up.
• Frosty, 361-543-4522: phone orders, curbside and drive-through.
• Dairy Queen, 361-543-4541: phone orders, curbside, online, app and drive-through.
Tivoli
• Canales Cafe 361-286-3255: phone orders, curbside and drive-through.
• Dairy Queen, 361-286-3307: phone orders, curbside, online, app and drive-through.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.