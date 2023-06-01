NRCS Texas announces additional 2023 National Water Quality Initiative sign-ups through EQIP

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas is announcing an additional Fiscal Year 2023 sign-up for the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) offered through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
NRCS Texas will consider NWQI applications received by June 2 for the FY23 funding opportunity.
The purpose of NWQI is to work with agriculture producers and landowners to improve water quality. NWQI is designed to help individual agriculture producers take actions to reduce runoff of sediment, nutrients and pathogens into surface waters where the water quality is a critical concern.
EQIP provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers and forest landowners to address natural resource concerns. NRCS works one-on-one with producers to develop a conservation plan that outlines conservation practices and activities to help solve on-farm resource issues.
Producers implement practices and activities in their conservation plan that can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and better wildlife habitat, all while improving their agricultural operations.
NWQI is being offered in four priority Hydrologic Unit Code-12 (HUC-12) watershed areas: Aransas River, Big Elm Creek, Lake Lavon, and Lampasas River.
The Aransas River priority area consists of 12 HUC-12 watersheds in Bee, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
NRCS accepts applications for conservation programs year-round; however, applications must be submitted by June 2 to be considered for funding in FY2023. Applications received after the above date will be automatically deferred to the next funding period.
Producers, landowners, and forest managers interested in applying for assistance should contact their local NRCS Field Office. Applicants are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their local FSA County Office when applying for NRCS programs to establish or update records. Local NRCS Field Offices and FSA County Offices can be located using the USDA Service Center Locator.
Information submitted by Stephanie Hayek, District Conservationist USDA