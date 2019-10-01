Wednesday, Oct. 2 is International Walk to School Day.
According to the non-profit organization, Safe Routes to School, the day’s effort is aimed at increasing physical activity among children, reducing traffic and benefiting the environment with reduced vehicle emissions or with increasing safe pedestrian routes.
The U.S. Department of Education estimates that almost half of elementary and middle school students walked or biked to school in 1969; that number is less than 15-percent 50 years later.
To promote physical activity for youth, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has introduced the “Walking School Bus” program which organizes parent and volunteer efforts to help children get to school safely and let them move their bodies before the learning starts.
“Children show up at school and behave better, and learn better, when they’ve had some physical activity – such as walking to school,” said Suzanne Duda, the President of the organization, Blue Zones, whose mission is informed and inspired by the world’s longest-lived cultures. Blue Zones organization helps people live longer and better lives by improving their environment.
The Walking School Bus is a flexible program that allows two or more children to walk a set route to school under adult supervision for just eight weeks or the entire school year if desired. Erica Reyes, Extension Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is a developer of the “Walking School Bus” Program. She says, “Walking to school offers an opportunity for school-aged children to increase their levels of daily physical activity, and that is important as a community effort to reduce the number of children who are overweight as that can have health implications for them later in life”.
Research in community health encourages physical activity, like walking, as it has numerous benefits for youth and teenagers; like bone and muscle strength and learning or behavioral aspects.
Reyes concludes, “Walking is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to stay healthy”. Another way to help form a sustained habit of walking/activity is by participating in any local Extension Walk Across Texas (WAT) programs. Walk Across Texas! is a free, eight-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity
For information contact Boogie Barber, HST Agentat 361-526-2825 or boogie.barber@ag.tamu.edu.