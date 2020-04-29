REFUGIO – Anyone with even a hint of knowledge about the oil business in Texas is aware that it’s a stressful time for those involved, and the challenge is monumental for those on the frontline of the industry.
Two Refugio County men who are in the center of the storm — Steven Meza with H&M Acid Services and John Dunlap with Renegade Services — say they are doing what they can to help keep their companies going and continue to serve customers despite the tremendous challenges.
Meza, who has operated H&M with business partner Heath Harkins since 2014, came into the industry during another challenging time in 2014, when what had been a oil boom bottomed out.
Dunlap, who has worked in the oilfield business for 45 years, most recently as a sales rep and acting district manager for Renegade Services, has seen the cycle of boom and bust many times over four and a half decades.
But during this downturn, the men say they are dealing with the double whammy of a price freewill because of overseas market forces along with the uncertainty and travel freeze resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
Dealing with just one of those issues would be difficult enough, they say, but facing the issues at the same time has made it a turbulent time unlike the previous downturns.
A dispute over production by two of the world’s largest oil producers — Saudi Arabia and Russia — played a big role in the oil industry downturn, but the impact on the COVID-19 restrictions greatly reducing travel has resulted in a devastating economic storm for the business.
A Reuters story notes: “Oil fields from Texas and New Mexico to Oklahoma and North Dakota are going quiet as drilling halts and tens of thousands of oil workers lose their livelihood. Fuel demand has plunged by as much as 30 million barrels per day (bpd) — or 30% — as efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic have grounded aircraft, reduced vehicle usage and pushed economies worldwide toward recession.”
Locally, those working in the oilfield business have felt the pinch in a major way. “The virus caused things to slow down considerably, and now the price of oil is down even further,” Dunlap said. “I would say since the first of the year, we have probably slowed down 50 percent, and with the price continuing to drop, it’s slowing down even further.”Meza said when H&M opened in Refugio, the oil industry was in the midst of a crash. The company weathered that storm and by 2016 it was well established and business was booming. That continued until March, when the price of oil began its downward spiral.”Things were going great and then it all started tumbling,” he said. “It’s been tough but we are staying in the fight and hoping things will turn around pretty soon.” Dunlap and Meza both said their companies have had to lay off employees, an unfortunate consequence of the economic crisis.”
Our employees are our backbone, and they do a good job,” Meza said. “It’s tough to let anybody go. They’ve done a great job for us, and we want to take care of them.”
Renegade has operations throughout the state and also in Pennsylvania and Mississippi, and the economic setback has taken its toll.”
We’ve had to have a lot of layoffs, and had some people retire,” Dunlap said. “We’ve reduced our headcount considerably, and that’s been difficult. But it has helped the company stay open, and the people who are still working for us are staying very busy.”Both men say despite the oil price collapse, they are confident things will turn around — they just hope it will happen sooner rather than later.”
Right now with this economy, it’s not easy for anyone,” Meza said. “It’s important for people to keep their heads up and stay positive. It’s a tough time, but we know it’s going to get better.”
“We just need to get people back to work and get the fear out of everyone,” Dunlap said. “We need to get the economy moving again. So many businesses are shut down and travel is reduced. If we are able to restart the economy and get people moving again, oil will start to rebound. Right now there’s a glut in the market. Once businesses are going again, the demand for hydrocarbons will go back up.”
Dunlap said the current downturn is the worst he has seen in his career “and we need to turn things around as quickly as we can.”
Meza said he is also looking forward to an upturn in the economy, which will also mean a rise in demand for oil. “Things had been great until recently, and we know things will be good again,” he said. “We looking ahead and looking forward to business picking up again. The good Lord has blessed us with a lot of opportunities before, and we’ll keep the faith that it will be that way again.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.