REFUGIO – It’s out with the old and in with the new for the Refugio Fire Volunteer Department, which is experiencing a big step forward to its goal of having a new state-of-the-art facility to replace the old facility which was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.
For the better part of two years, firefighters have been making the best of a temporary situation in which their equipment and command operations have been divided into different places as a result of the storm’s aftermath.
However, demolition of the old structure means that sometime in early 2021, if all goes according to plan, Refugio will have a new fire station that will better serve the needs of the community.
“The roof and walls of the old building are down, and the next step is removing the foundation slab which will take a while,” said Refugio Fire Chief Ronnie Williams. “We’re off to a good start, and it hasn’t taken very long (to demolish) what has been done so far.”
Northstar Elite Construction and Consulting of New Braunfels is working on the project which is being managed by LNV, an engineering firm in Corpus Christi.
When the new fire station is complete, “it will be a building the community can be proud of,” Williams said. “A lot of design work has gone into this building, and it will be a state-of-the-art building. The old building had a lot of additions over the years, and it wasn’t the most efficient.
“Those who have worked on this project have done an outstanding job. Everything is well organized, it meets modern (Americans With Disabilities Act) requirements, and the doors of the station will be 14 feet high. The old doors were only 10 feet high, and you can hardly buy equipment these days that fits that specification. Having the taller doors will be a huge benefit for the department.”
Williams, who has been fire chief since August 2019, has worked for the Refugio VFD since 1992, and before that he was a member of the Woodsboro VFD. He oversees a department with 20 members, and said with pending applications, the department should have 22 or 23 firefighters in the near future.
“Our ranks are growing — we’re up by almost five,” he said. “Things are going well. With the new building featuring modern technology, things will be even better. It’s going to be great for the community.”
While the fire station is being built, firefighters will have some space to use in the annex building. Six of the department’s trucks will stay at the station area with others being located at a nearby RV park.
Williams said he is looking forward to the day when the fire department can host an open house to give people a look at the new fire station.
“That is absolutely in the back of my mind,” he said. “We look forward to showing people our new facility.”
The cost of the station is about $2.1 million, with 90 percent of the cost being paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 7.5 percent being paid by the state and the other 2.5 percent being paid by the town of Refugio.
“A lot of hard work has been done to make this happen,” Williams said. “Rolanda Ellis (with Wilson Consulting) has done an amazing job helping to coordinate the efforts, with Jose DeLeon, an engineer for LNV.
“City Secretary Callie Shreckengost, Mayor Wanda Dukes, Kevin Shreckengost, the head of the building department, the council and others have all been involved in bringing this to fruition, and they deserve a lot of credit for all they’ve done.
“It’s been an ongoing process, and my hat’s off to all of them. I also want to give credit to our firefighters who have been dealing with this situation (working out of damaged facilities) since August 2017 (when Hurricane Harvey struck the area). They have stood through the trials of battle and have been working in less than optimal conditions for an extended time, and they’ve done a great job.”
Through the difficulties, Williams said everyone has worked together to make the best of a difficult situation.
“There were times when things were very discouraging, but the department has pulled through and shined,” he said. “They’ve done an amazing job and have responded to the challenge in a way that our community can really be proud of.”
Meanwhile, work has been completed on a new communications tower that will also improve the fire department’s operations, Williams said.
“The old broken down tower that was bent over is gone, and the new tower is up, and that goes hand-in-hand with the other improvements that are underway,” Williams said. “There are good things to come, and it’s exciting to see these improvements. It’s great for our community.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.