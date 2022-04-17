A semi-trailer truck lost its load of onions on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio in the morning hours of March 26.
At 6:52 a.m., the Refugio Police Department arrived at the scene of the spill across from Our Lady of Refuge Church, according to Refugio PD Chief Enrique Diaz.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered the truck tractor and trailer on its right side,” Diaz said.
The driver of the vehicle, Victor Garcia of Socorro, was not injured, according to Diaz.
The trailer was carrying approximately 20 pallets of yellow onions, which were spilled onto the shoulder of the highway.
According to Diaz, an investigation revealed the cause of the accident was due to unsafe speed.
Traffic was detoured and reduced to one lane after the accident.
Diaz said the cleanup took five hours.
