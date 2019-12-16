Ortega tosses hat in ring

REFUGIO – Val Ortega, owner of Val Ortega Life Insurance, announced he is a candidate for the Refugio County commissioner, Precinct 1/1A position in the March 3 Primary.
Ortega said the precinct covers partly Refugio and partly Woodsboro.
“This is a position I held from 1997 to 2000,” Ortega said.
“I am married to Elia Ortega. We had two children – the late Val Ortega Jr. and Angel Ortega Kelly,” he said.
Ortega added that he has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“From day one in office, I knew that the hardworking, dedicated employees had not received a raise in nearly 10 years,” Ortega said.
“I supported giving them this raise, and we delivered,” he said.
Ortega said things are constantly changing, “and providing the services that taxpayers want and deserve and keeping taxes low is a challenge.”
Ortega said when he was faced with that challenge, he supported the reduction of justices of the peace from four offices to two positions.
He also supported the reduction of constable positions from four to two.
“This change alone has saved the taxpayers a tremendous amount of money in the last 20 years,” he said.
“A commissioner serves four years, and during this time one gains a wealth of knowledge and experience – a comprehensive understanding of how county government works,” he said.
“I did not think that I would be passing through this way again, but many supporters have convinced me to run,” he said.