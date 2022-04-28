The Refugio County Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for its annual Outstanding Senior Awards.
The three Refugio County high schools nominated students, who completed a questionnaire.
The students will then be interviewed by the chamber board, which selects winners from each school.
Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship.
The winners will be named at the annual Refugio County Chamber of Commerce banquet on May 7 at the Refugio County Expo Building.
This year’s nominees for the award are:
Austwell-Tivoli HS
Amy Brewer, Noah Lewis, Audrey Martinez and Aracely Revilla
Refugio HS
Presleigh Barber, Alondra Plascencia and Kyle Walker
Woodsboro HS
Emily Arnold, Madelyn Baker and Rogelio Gonzalez III
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•