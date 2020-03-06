Outstanding seniors honored at banquet

REFUGIO – Students from Austwell-Tivoli, Refugio and Woodsboro high schools were recently selected as Outstanding Seniors of Refugio County, shining the spotlight on some of the Coastal Bend’s best and brightest in the Class of 2020.
Keegan Brumfield of Austwell-Tivoli, Holley Nelson of Woodsboro and Julianna Castellano of Refugio were chosen from a select group of nine seniors and awarded $1,000 scholarships during the 87th annual Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
“Keegan wanted to be challenged academically, and that is one of the greatest reasons she is an outstanding senior,” said William Lumpkins, a counselor at A-THS.
With extracurricular activities including 4-H, volleyball, student council and managing athletic teams at her school, Lumpkins said Keegan excels in many areas.
“Her desire to push herself is a great strength, but another great strength is her attitude,” he said. “She is always happy and has a smile on her face, even balancing a full class load with so many extracurricular activities.
“She is self-motivated and runs her own small business and has plans laid out for what she wants to accomplish in life.”
Keegan plans to attend Texas A&M University, where she will major in agricultural communications and journalism.
Other finalists from Austwell-Tivoli were Liann Hernandez and Madison Countryman.
“These three are strong, caring, loving, smart and great leaders and are great examples of what makes Austwell-Tivoli a special place,” Lumpkins said.
Holley Nelson was introduced by Dr. Tom Giles, the Woodsboro Junior High/High School principal.
“Holley is the valedictorian of the senior class, has served as a drum major for three years in the marching band, is editor of the yearbook, has earned a certified nursing associate degree, competes in UIL poetry and is a two-time Texas Music Scholar,” Giles said
“She has accomplished much and is an inspiration to her classmates.”
Holley plans to attend Sam Houston State University and will enroll in the Honors College, where she will major in criminal justice and computer programming. When she graduates from high school, she will also have earned an associate’s degree.
Other finalists from Woodsboro were RyAnn Rodriguez and Kelsey Morgan.
“These young ladies have already achieved so much, and they’re going to do so much more for our community,” Giles said.
Julianna was introduced by Refugio High School counselor Samantha Meza.
“She is a cheer team captain at Refugio High School, has competed in numerous UIL events and serves her community by helping with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Harvey did so much damage,” Meza said.
“She is a leader and an inspiration to so many, and I know she is just getting started in what she will achieve.”
Julianna has already earned 63 college hours and an associate’s degree from Coastal Bend College. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin where she will major in marketing and minor in business.
Other Refugio finalists were Colten Hesseltine and Chloe Boxell.
“I know each of these students will go on to do great things and achieve any goal they set for themselves,” Mea said.
Others honored at the banquet were:
• Businesses of the Year: Tuttles Meat Market and Grocery in Woodsboro and High-Falution Boutique in Refugio;
• Citizen of the Year: Pam Harris of Woodsboro;
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Rickey Piwitz, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries of Refugio County and a longtime leader for Boy Scouts in Refugio County.
Features on the outstanding businesses and also the adult award winners will appear in upcoming issues of the County Press.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.