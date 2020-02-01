ARANSAS COUNTY – Aransas County game wardens inspected a commercial oyster boat in Aransas Bay Monday, Jan. 6.
The boat contained 26 sacks of oysters and the cargo was determined to be 17.3 percent undersized. The oysters were returned to the water with an estimated value of $1,040.
The captain and two deckhands were cited for having undersized oysters. It was determined the captain had two prior convictions since 2017.
The boat was escorted to the harbor and the captain was arrested for an enhanced undersized oyster case.
He was placed into the Aransas County Detention Facility. The case is pending prosecution.