REFUGIO – Two fugitives were arrested and placed in the county jail Aug. 21 after they were clocked up to 111 mph through Refugio and then Woodsboro, according to Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales.
The fugitives, Jodi Lynn Wells, 36, and Michael Owens, 46, were eventually caught and arrested.
The chase began north of Refugio at about 3:45 p.m.
“Luckily, all the lights were green through town,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said the couple had just gotten out of jail on Aug. 19.
The couple stole a vehicle and left Florida.
En route to Mexico, they held up two convenience stores, according to Gonzales.
Along the way, the Chevrolet Cruze they stole was exchanged for another Chevrolet Cruze.
The couple were wanted in Florida, Kansas, Alabama and Texas by U.S. marshals.
Gonzales said the convicts had been in jail for various crimes, including theft, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and armed robbery.
The chase ended when spikes were put out on the highway and sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers blocked the car from going any farther.
“We spiked their tires south of Woodsboro (on U.S. Highway 77),” Gonzales said.
The couple had shifted from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, remaining to travel south.
“They thought we would cease the chase,” Gonzales said.
“That’s what they do in Florida,” he added.
