WOODSBORO – A whirlwind of activity, Pam Harris of Woodsboro may be retired from her longtime job as a physical education teacher at Woodsboro Elementary School, but she hasn’t slowed down.
Harris was recently named Citizen of the Year by the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce. Volunteer projects and serving the community are now full-time jobs for Harris, and she is quick to credit her husband Tim with his contributions.
“Three-fourths of what I sign up for, I only get done because my husband is involved,” Harris said. “We are the classic example of opposites as a couple. I am a go-getter, and he is a typical loner, but he is so smart — he just knows everything.”
Harris’ routine consists of getting up at 3:45 a.m. each day. She meets up with another group of early birds for a morning walk at 4:15 a.m.
“I love to exercise early in the morning — that’s my ‘me’ time,” she said.
Harris was taking a shower one morning and heard a clear message from God telling her to retire, she said. Although she loved her job and had no plans to retire, she said she followed the Lord’s directive.
“I made a beeline to Ms. (Janice) Sykora’s office (the Woodsboro Independent School District superintendent), and she said, ‘I hope this is not what I think it is — I am not going to accept it.’ I told her she didn’t have a choice.”
Harris had worked for 32 years for WISD, and retiring wasn’t easy.
“I taught PE to kids from pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade and also coached for 15 or 20 years. I’ve been a bus driver, tutor, disciplinarian — anything they needed. I’ve had days where I thought about reneging (on retirement).”
Hurricane Harvey’s severe impact on Woodsboro helped open her eyes to the many volunteer opportunities available, she said.
“Through destruction and chaos come profound things,” Harris said. “That’s the only time we really listen to God.”
The hurricane destroyed the gymnasium where Harris taught classes, so students moved their classes outdoors to a blacktop behind the campus.
Today, that blacktop is decorated in bright, vivid colors and designs imagined by Harris’ daughter, KaSteene, who works as Title 1 coordinator at the elementary school. That includes taking on a host of responsibilities delegated by Leslie Garza, the elementary school principal and a longtime friend and associate of Harris.
“She’s like another daughter to me,” Harris said.
Harris and her husband Tim also have a daughter, KaLeigh Silvas, who is a fifth grade math teacher at Refugio Elementary School.
“She is a wonderful teacher, and I know Refugio is glad to have her there,” Harris said.
When Harris was a PE teacher, she said 98 percent of the students passed their FitnessGram, a series of tests that measure students’ physical ability.
“I was really proud of that,” she said.
The transition to retirement wasn’t easy for her, Harris said.
“That first year of retirement, I went crazy,” she said. “I said, ‘God, you told me to do this, but things aren’t falling into place.’”
In March 2019, Harris received a phone call that helped her begin to recognize her calling.
“I was asked if I would work on the KaBoom (playground) project In Woodsboro. They asked me to be in charge. I didn’t even know what that was, but I agreed to do whatever was needed. From that day on, it all changed for me. I knew what I was meant to do.
“I always loved coming to school every day when I was a teacher. I love my school — love the kids. This was suddenly an opportunity to stay involved in helping the kids. The main thing was getting volunteers. Within two days we had over 300 volunteers, and we were able to do the work in about two days.”
Harris later helped with a KaBoom playground project in Bayside, a community also served by the Woodsboro school district.
“My next project was when the local FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) director called me, Harris said. “The community had received a grant from Red Cross, and I was asked to be in charge of a beautification garden at the school.
“At first I thought I could do it myself, but it was 10,000 square feet. I hired a landscape company in Rockport — Bloomers — and we put the garden together in about three months. It is absolutely wonderful.”
The garden offers a peaceful, serene setting that has a calming effect on students. Raised nursery beds offer an opportunity for those who need hands-on activities.
“It is soothing to their souls,” Harris said.
Meanwhile, the need to improve the Woodsboro KaBoom playground was recognized, she said.
“We wanted to put shading nets over the playground,” Harris said. She estimated it would cost $22,000 to cover the area, and was able to raise about $12,000.
“Another local volunteer, Terry Gray, came to me and said he thought we’d be able to do that for $4,000,” Harris said. “So with my husband, with Terry and another local man, we were able to do the work. We put the screen together in about two days.”
Other money that had been put aside for that project will instead be used to help cover the blacktop exercise area at the school, Harris said.
While she may not be at the elementary school in an official capacity anymore, she goes there every chance she gets as a volunteer, she said.
“I am here just about every day doing stuff,” she said. “I also like to make desserts for teacher birthdays. Ms. Garza (the principal) knows whatever she needs, she can always call me.
“The students are also excited when they see me come to school, because the thought is, ‘Oh yes! We’re going to play games!’”
In addition to working on projects to benefit the community and the school district, Harris is also an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro.
“I do a lot of work at the church,” she said. “I’m in charge of their landscaping, mowing and weed eating. You just name it, and I love to do it.”
But her biggest joy in volunteering is helping children.
“I love doing things for the kids,” Harris said. “Some people get frustrated and think that kids should know how to do things, but they only know how to do what they are taught.
“It’s important to teach kids how to do things. They are the leaders of tomorrow. That’s one of the reasons I love Angel Tree (a Christian ministry that provides Christmas gifts for the children of those in prison). Last year, we were able to serve everyone who was registered.”
Another of her favorite things to be involved in was an annual Christmas play for WISD which involved “all 300 kids,” Harris said. “It became the thing for Woodsboro. Everybody enjoyed it. When Harvey hit and destroyed the auditorium, it devastated the community, because that was where the play was held, and everybody looked forward to it. We did that for years, and it was always such a joy.”
Garza, the elementary principal, said Harris’ impact on the community has been immense.
“There’s no one like her,” Garza said. “I can call on her for anything, and she’s here in a heartbeat. She volunteers to do whatever she can for the school and the kids.
“We still feel like she’s part of the team. With the KaBoom (playground) grant, we couldn’t have done it without her. She organized an army to get the work done. She helps out with whatever we need, and we love and appreciate her.”
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke also had high praise for Harris.
“If you were going to pick a team, you would definitely want Pam Harris on your team,” Blaschke said. “She does a tremendous job in anything she gets involved in, and puts children first.
“She is a strong leader in the community. Whenever you need something done, if you put Pam Harris in charge of it, you know the job will be done right.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.