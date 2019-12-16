REFUGIO – Parker’s Building Supply announced the winners of the store’s grand finale shopping giveaway Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Robert Kurz and Edith Collins were selected from more than 300 entries submitted at the store from Aug. 26 to Nov. 12. Each of them gets to take home $500 in merchandise.
“Everyone has a few extra chores this time of the year, and we’re glad that Robert and Edith will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done. We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation,” said manager, Monte Wright.