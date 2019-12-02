Payne to run

REFUGIO – Roy Payne, a longtime county employee, announced he is a candidate for Refugio County commissioner, Precinct 1/1A in the Republican primary election on March 3.
Payne is currently employed by the Refugio County Sheriff’s Department as the annex supervisor.
“My responsibilities are to supervise the jail trusties throughout the county. These trusties work out in the general public helping local churches, civic groups, the food pantry, and doing various jobs at the courthouse, the sheriff’s department and other county buildings,” he said.
“I have been employed at this position since June 2017. Prior to my employment at the sheriff’s office, I worked for the Texas Department of Transportation,” he added.
Payne did roadwork repair, bridge inspection, oversaw herbicide spreading, and was a general inspector of local contracts, including mowing, sign contracts, crack seal contracts, and concrete inspection.
He worked at TxDOT for 17 years and retired in 2017.
In 1992, he was hired by former Precinct 3 county commissioner James Henry.
“The wealth of knowledge I learned from him consisted of road repair, mowing, brush control, maintaining several cemeteries and the airport,” Payne said.
Payne comes from a long line of Refugio Countians, including his parents, grandparents and other immediate relatives.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, and after an honorable discharge, decided to make Refugio County his home.
“I strongly feel all the experiences that I have will assist me in with the responsibilities of being the next commissioner of Precinct 1/1A,” he said.
“I will work diligently for the residents of Precinct 1 and 1A. I will also work with the Commissioners Court and the county judge to help serve the citizens in Refugio County,” he said.
“I would greatly appreciate your support. Please exercise your right to vote March 3, 2020,” he said.