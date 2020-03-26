Staff report
REFUGIO COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-car vehicle-auto pedestrian fatality accident that resulted in one death at 5:04 a.m. On March 24, about five miles north of Refugio on U.S. Highway 77.
An investigation revealed a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor occupied by a male driver traveling south on the highway struck a pedestrian who had been driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra south on the highway, according to a DPS report. The pedestrian's car had run out of gas, and he was standing beside the driver's side door on the shoulder of the road when he was struck.
Rayhaan Traboulay, 36, of Sugar Land, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
DPS troopers continue to investigate the incident.