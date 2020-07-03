Phillips 66 official details pipeline through county

REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Commissioners Court received good news recently when representatives of Phillips 66 gave them an update on a pipeline that will run through portions of the county.
The pipeline will link Phillips 66’s Clemens Caverns storage facility with the ExxonMobil SABIC facility in San Patricio County.
“Ethane from Clemens Caverns will be shipped to a facility in Gregory,” said Jill Sweeney, senior adviser for communication for Phillips 66. She noted that the project was referred to as C2G (for Clemens to Gregory).
The pipeline will run through Refugio County precincts 2 and 4, which are overseen by county commissioners Stanley Tuttle and Blaine Wolfshohl.
“We’ve made all the necessary arrangements as far as land acquisition,” Sweeney said. “The next step is construction.”
According to Phillips 66, “Clemens Caverns is a 7.5 million barrel salt dome storage facility.” The ethane being transported to Gregory which will travel though a portion of Refugio County is destined for the ethane cracker that will be operating in San Patricio County.
Underground construction on the pipeline is expected to begin on July 7.
The route will follow existing corridors from other facilities. It was noted that there are a total of three pipelines through Refugio which will follow a similar route.
“We won’t be disturbing areas that haven’t been surveyed for a pipeline before,” Sweeney said. “Phillips 66 operates in as safe and reliable a manner as possible. Measurements are taken, there are periodic temperature checks and large crews are on site every day.”
The pipeline route will cover 155 miles, Sweeney said.
“Most of you are concerned about road crossings and we want to make sure we do that right,” she said.
A benefit to the county will be in property taxes which Phillips 66 pays to operate the pipeline.
“Your property taxes will benefit and this is a good sustainable budget line item,” Sweeny told commissioners. “We also donate quite a bit of money to communities that we operate in.”
During Sweeney’s visit, Phiipps 66 donated $40,000 to the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department (see related story on Page 2A).
“If you have equipment needs, let us know — we look at those on a quarterly basis.”
Phillips 66 was encouraged to consider donations to fire departments in precincts 2 and 4, where the pipeline will be located during the commissioners meeting.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke also suggested Phillips 66 send a representative to the Coastal Plain Local Emergency Planning Group to make contact with local fire chiefs and first-responders.
“They are out of Sinton, but cover a three-county area, including Refugio County,” Blaschke said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.