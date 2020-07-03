REFUGIO – Phillips 66 is constructing a new C2G Pipeline project. As part of this, the company is giving contributions to cities and towns along the way, in ways that will positively impact the communities — including law enforcement, first responders, schools.
On Friday, June 12, the town of Refugio was contacted to explore options and open this opportunity up to see where this project would help in the town.
Recently, Refugio Fire Chief Ronnie Williams had received approval from the city for the purchase of a new fire truck. The truck would cost $35,000, and shipping would be approximately another $5,000-$6,000.
The Phillips 66 grant opportunity came at a fortunate time for the fire department.
The paperwork was submitted that afternoon and the city received an email offering congratulations on its the project on being selected to received a corporate giving contribution for $40,000.
This grant money will be used to repay the city for the loan on the purchase of the new fire truck as well as cover the shipping. “Essentially, this new truck will cost the city approximately $1,100,” said Fire Chief Ronnie Williams. “A big thank you to Phillips 66 for investing in the communities along the way of this pipeline,” Williams added.
“We are so grateful for their generosity and including us,” said Mayor Wanda Dukes.