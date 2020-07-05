REFUGIO COUNTY – The summer months of 1970 brought some bad news to Refugio County, as census figures showed a decline in population and the community also experienced its first drowning of the season. Some good news was received when a soldier with Refugio ties was awarded a Silver Star for his valor during combat.
Population drop
Overall, the county population dipped from 10,975 residents in the 1960 Census to 9,105 in 1970.
The population of Refugio fell from 4,944 in 1960 to 4,225 in 1970, while Woodsboro’s population fell from 2,081 to 1,780. Austwell experienced a slight increase in its population, growing from 287 residents in 1960 to 289 in 1970.
“Although he indicated distress, Mayor Price K. Johnson of Refugio, when advised of the county, offered no comment on the Refugio decline,” the County Press reported.
Because the communities of Bayside, Bonnie View, Vidauri and Tivoli were unincorporated, there was no separate tabulation for those areas beyond the county number.
Soldier from Refugio earns Silver Star
Sgt. First Class Raul Reyna, son of Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Reyna Jr. of Refugio, was awarded the Silver Star for his service in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Col. A.G. Hume presented the award to Reyna for gallantry on May 27, 1970, by direction of the President of the United States.
According to a letter from Hume, “For gallantry in action against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam, Sgt. First Class Reyna distinguished himself by intrepid actions on 27 May 1970 while serving as a platoon sergeant with Troop A, First Squadron, First Cavalry. On that day the troop was conducting a search-and-clear operation near Phu Bin when it made contact with an unknown size enemy force. During the ensuing battle, an enemy rocket-propelled grenade struck a tank’s fuel cell, and several of the vehicle’s crew members were seriously wounded in the resulting explosion.
“Reacting immediately to the urgency of the situation, Sgt. Reyna maneuvered his own track next to the devastated vehicle and began providing covering fire for the extracting of the casualties from the damaged track. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Sgt. Reyna then dismounted and began assisting in the evacuation. Despite the danger involved, he repeatedly braved enemy rocket-propelled grenade and sniper fire while carrying his seriously wounded fellow soldiers to a more secure area. Through his timely and courageous actions, Sgt. Reyna serves as an inspiration to his entire unit. His personal heroism, professional competence and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit on himself, the American Division and the United States Army.”
The article noted that Reyna’s wife, Christina, and their 4-year-old son, Ronnie, were living in Kentucky while he was deployed to Vietnam.
Drowning death
The first aquatic tragedy of the summer took place on June 8 when Myron Jerome Harborth, 14, drowned in a fishing accident in San Antonio Bay.
Also lost in the attempt to save Harborth was his grandfather, Fred Weber, 72, of Seadrift, a commercial fisherman.
The drownings reportedly took place about nine miles south of Seadrift. Investigators said a wave struck Weber’s shrimping boat and threw Harborth overboard. Weber’s brother, August Weber, and Harborth’s younger brother, Freddie, age 10, were also aboard the boat and radioed to shore for help.
Harborth was survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Harborth, and his brothers, Freddie, Daniel and Wesley Harborth, all of Refugio.
Bountiful crop
Richard Hoverson of Weslaco, a Texas Agricultural Extension Office agronomist who was visiting Refugio County on a tour of a local farm, reported the sorghum crop in Refugio County and throughout South Texas was “the best I’ve seen in years.”
Hoverson was in Refugio County to speak to local residents and also visit the farm of Conrad C. Dorn near Bonnie View.
Bentsen visits Refugio
Lloyd Bentsen, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Refugio City Hall on June 17 and spoke with local residents for about an hour.
Bentsen said he favored a 10 percent tax credit to encourage people to move to small towns, adding “I am not in favor of moving out onto the prairie and creating new cities.” Bentsen said the growing population of major cities was increasing pollution concerns.
In answer to a question about millions of dollars being spent on space exploration, Bentsen said the United States could not afford to abdicate that area to the Russians.
Responding to a question about widespread protests against the Vietnam War on college campuses, Bentsen said the solution was the “simple device of expulsion, but here I want to differentiate between the cry of the mob that seeks to take over the campus from seriously concerned young people.”
Grocery closing
Andrew L. Pate, owner of Pate’s Grocery, who had come to the community in 1944, announced that he was closing the store.
Pate had previously worked for Humble Oil and had purchased the grocery store in 1944 from his brother-in-law, the late R.L. Carpenter. Pate said he would retire and that he planned to continue living in Refugio.
Headed to Minnesota
Four Refugio youths and five Boy Scout leaders left the community on July 4 for a visit to the Charles L. Sommer’s Wilderness Canoe Base , near Ely, Minnesota.
Scouts participating in the adventure were Robert Detert, Kenneth Kendall, Paul Grice and Richard Weber.
Little Miss recognized
Dee Anna Henderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Henderson of Refugio, was selected as Little Miss Refugio during the Refugio Jaycee Fourth of July celebration at Lions Park. Runner-up was Kim Sayler and second runner-up was Christie Burns.
A new patrolman
Albert Bethea, 23, a resident of Woodsboro, was hired as a new police officer for the town of Refugio. Bethea was a graduate of Woodsboro High School where he played was a member of the football team. He attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville for two years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Before joining the police department, Bethea was night manager at the Roy Cowan Texaco service station.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.