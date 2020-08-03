SOUTH TEXAS – Roaring winds, a wall of water and devastation accompanied Hurricane Celia as that raging storm pounded Portland, battered Bayside and wreaked havoc on the Coastal Bend 50 years ago during the summer of 1970.
One eyewitness to the event, Lynn McKamey, who goes by the nickname ScubaMom on her internet posts, was living in Portland at the time and recalls the violent impact of the hurricane on her community.
“Flashbacks ... I still have flashbacks ... years later, along with the other half million women, men and children who survived the onslaught,” McKamey wrote. “Winds roaring so loud, so long, that they seeped into the ears, brain and soul. Pieces and parts of homes and lifetime possessions broken apart like match sticks and propelled through the air at 175 mph, only to strike and shred the neighboring home, creating a domino effect of destruction and deadly projectiles. Windows blowing out, heavy doors ripping off hinges and flying down hallways, exploding rooms, and roofs bursting outward, toppling or blowing away. Foggy mists of bay water blowing at wind speeds so great that they penetrated every part of any home still left standing. Wind-driven horizontal rain streaking through shattered windows and gaping patio doors, 2x4 boards driven through brick walls like toothpicks through paper cups. Trees uprooting, fences blowing flat and utility poles leaning in every direction but up.”
McKamey was nine months pregnant with her first child — who was due that very day the hurricane came ashore. But the baby was born two weeks later, after electricity was restored to the area.
“I remember us running for our lives from one disintegrating room to another,” McKamey wrote. “Over the howl of the winds, a loud boom, like a bomb, signaled our roof exploding from built up pressure and water flowing from the second floor to the first floor, saturating everything in its path. Suddenly, in the midst of this holocaust, the winds stopped screaming from the north, the sun came out, birds flew by — the eye of hurricane Celia glared down at us. We knew that the winds would soon return from the opposite direction and quickly moved to the other side of the house, wading through mud, shredded belongings and glass shards. Within minutes, south winds surging over 175 mph shoved and rocked what was left of our home, with us trapped in a small still intact room.”
Only one radio station in the area was still broadcasting as the powerful storm hammered South Texas, until that station too had its antenna ripped from the ground, severing the updates that area residents had been receiving.
“I realized the fragility of humanity in the hands of mother nature gone berserk,” McKamey wrote. “Seconds seemed like hours, and hours felt like days. I was 9 months pregnant with our first child which was due this very day, but possible labor was the last thing on our minds. Huddled in a corner, we watched our neighbor’s home shred apart until only a few walls and the foundation were left. Without radio contact for weather and radar tracking, we had no idea how much longer the storm would last, or whether our home could continue to resist total collapse.”
McKamey and her husband survived the impact and walked three blocks to her brother-in-law’s house, which was not as severely damaged, for the night.
“The next morning, my father, who lived 12 miles south in Corpus Christi got into his huge truck (always on stand-by for a hurricane because of its high wheelbase and ability to drive over debris) and carefully made his way to Portland. The National Guard stopped him and was not admitting anyone into our demolished town unless for good reason. He explained that his daughter’s baby was due the day of the storm and was frantic to find us! I remember that he drove up as we were stumbling around our shredded home in shock over the damage.”
McKamey and her husband temporarily relocated to her father’s house during the first few months of hurricane recovery.
“We moved to daddy’s house for the next 3 months while his construction crew put ours back together,” she wrote. “His home was an old, sturdy, brick-clad house with metal hurricane shutters that probably could have withstood anything short of a tornado. However, damage in the city was so bad that his home had no power for almost a month, and we all suffered through the post-storm 100 degree heat and high humidity. Fortunately, our daughter waited 2 more weeks to be born when the hospital finally had power and air conditioning in our hot, humid heat.”
McKamey recalled the uncertainty of being at the mercy of the storm.
“Humans are helpless in this situation ... we can do nothing but wait and hope and try to survive,” she wrote. “And so we did, but only because Hurricane Celia was an unusually short lived storm, unleashing its most violent winds on our area for a brief 12 hours. Even so, it was one of the most costly hurricanes to hit the Texas coast, racking up 1/2 billion 1970 dollars of property damage during that half day visit.”
In the days and weeks afterward, the area experienced not only the aftermath of the storm’s destruction but looting, power outages, a shortage of food and clean water and a lack of milk for children. Canned goods and bottled drinks helped sustain storm survivors.
“In many respects, the aftermath of a hurricane is as bad or worse than the duration of its onslaught,” McKamey wrote. “It took our region a week to partially clear highways and establish a influx of much needed basic food and supplies. It took weeks for power and telephone lines to be restored. It took a month for some people to have a clean bed to sleep in, longer than that for a new roof over their heads and more than three years for Corpus Christi and the surrounding area to become ‘normal’. And for many, the flashbacks will stay with us for the rest of our lives, giving us proper respect for these awesome forces of nature.”
Lynn and her husband Ken have lived in Portland since 1968. The daughter who was born shortly after Hurricane Celia is nicknamed Koko and lives in Rhode Island. Another of McKamey’s daughters also lives in Rhode Island. They have a son who lives in Portland.
The propensity for powerful hurricanes has not deterred the McKameys from living in Portland, but it has had an impact on their living arrangements.
“My dad was a contractor and helped us build a hurricane proof house (as much as possible) that we moved to a few years after Celia,” McKamey said.