REFUGIO COUNTY – While it has been almost three years since Hurricane Harvey left a path of destroyed or damaged homes throughout Refugio County and other coastal areas of the state, the need for help still remains strong.
One of the groups helping to meet that need is the Refugio County Volunteer Reception Center, which is still helping with the local rebuilding process.
Two of the biggest challenges that groups seeking to help Refugio County residents face are dwindling funds and vanishing volunteers, said Dorey Williams, a member of the VRC. Many of the funds given to recovery efforts were for a limited time, and as for volunteers who came from as far away as Iowa, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Illinois, the COVID-19 crisis means those volunteers have left South Texas to return home. That lack of volunteer manpower has in turn led to increased recovery costs.
“We won’t stop (participating in the recovery process) down until we run out of funds, and with coronavirus being such an issue we don’t have any volunteers coming in,” Williams said. “We are depleting funds faster than we had been. We had volunteers coming from all over the United States, but that ended back in February. Now, we have to pay contractors to make repairs, and the money doesn’t last as long.”
Just how big of a role did the volunteers play? A look at accommodations available helps to tell the story.
“We have cots set up for 28 and a bunkhouse for 16, plus a shower trailer as well,” Williams said. The bunkhouse and shower trailer are on loan from Mission on Wheels. Where they were once full, they’re now empty as travel for nearly any reason — including volunteer work — has been significantly curtailed.
One of the groups which offered substantial help to the VRC and other recovery groups was an Amish contingent which was living just north of the bridge at Fulton in the Holiday Beach area, Williams said. When coronavirus concerns arose, the group left the area and returned to Pennsylvania.
“The Amish group was very helpful and did a lot of work for the volunteer center, but they’ve gone home,” Williams said. “We had a group from North Carolina that was supposed to come over, but they had to cancel because of the virus.”
The VRC has received funding from various sources in order to help with recovery efforts.
“We got a big grant from Red Cross, one from United Way and some smaller donations from different churches or individuals, but there are still a lot of needs in our county.”
A Texas Workforce grant had paid for four employees for the VRC, but that grant ended on June 30, leaving any remaining workers as unpaid volunteers. The grant that had paid VRC employees started in January 2018, and although it expired, the needs of Refugio County residents remain.
“Anybody who wants to make a donation to help with payroll — that would be awesome,” Williams said. “We also need donations to cover materials and labor, and to cover office expenses including electricity, water, Wi-FI — anything needed to run an office. Donations are greatly appreciated at this point.”
As for whether any other major grants might become available, that’s uncertain.
“It’s up in the air,” Williams said. “You just never know what’s going to pop up, but a lot of grants for Hurricane Harvey recovery have fizzled. Rebuild Texas still has funds so we’ll see. I know their funds are dwindling as well.”
So far, many needs have been met, but more remain.
“We have had over 500 residents come in asking for some kind of assistance,” Williams said. “I would go out and look at every house. Some of the volunteer groups brought money with them to help with materials, and that was really a blessing.
“We still have about 50 clients on a waiting list needing some sort of repair. Some are simple repairs and some might cost $10,000 to $15,000.”
The VRC is also partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Williams said.
“They help with repairs that are beyond what we can do with our budget,” she said.
Christopher Coy of Tivoli and his family were the most recent beneficiaries of efforts to provide new or restored homes to people in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The VRC participated in a presentation ceremony for the Coy family on July 3.
The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group received the grant which enabled the Coys to receive their new home, and Catholic Charities was also involved in the process, Williams said.
Under the direction of the Refugio County Community Development Fund, which oversees the VRC, more than 130 local families have been assisted, Williams said.
“We will be here as long as funds are available to do the work, be it six months or two years,” she said. “Unless more funds become available, we won’t be able to keep doing the work as long as we would like. Donations are definitely needed.”
To make a donation to VRC’s Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, call Williams at 501-912-7374.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.