A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into a tropical storm before it hits the Texas coast Saturday, bringing the possibility of substantial rainfall to San Patricio and Refugio counties and other areas of the Coastal Bend.
A press release from the National Weather Service indicates that it is uncertain where the storm will make landfall.
“The slow movement of this system may result in heavy rainfall across South Texas this weekend,” the NWS release stated. “The combination of increasing swell height and swell periods may result in minor coastal flooding and an increased threat of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches of the Middle Texas Coast this weekend. Residents of South Texas should pay close attention to this system.”
The forecast is for maximum sustained winds of 45 mph when the storm reaches land on Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are projected throughout portions of the Coastal Bend, with the possibility of 8 inches of rain in isolated areas.
The NWS forecasts that storm tides of 1 foot of inundation which could result in minor flooding of area beaches along the Middle Texas Coast and adjacent intracoastal waterways.
There is a low threat of tornadoes from this weather system at this time, according to the NWS.