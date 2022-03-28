After being a Girl Scout for most her youth, Gigi Poynter was no stranger to going door-to-door.
“This time it was not as easy without the cookies,” said the apparent Refugio County Judge-elect.
Poynter connected with Refugio County residents enough to capture nearly 60 percent of the vote in winning the March 1 Republican Party primary. With no Democrat opposition and barring a defeat in the general election by a write-in candidate, Poynter is poised to become the second county judge in Refugio County history.
Poynter and her husband, Tim, moved their family and law firm to Refugio in 2017. The Poynters have two children - a son, Jammer, 5; and daughter, Suri, 2.
Tim is the assistant district attorney for the 24th judicial district and also serves as the county attorney pro tem for Goliad County. Gigi practices law with Poynter Law, LLC.
“I think my law background puts me in a position where I’m able to bring a lot to the table,” said Poynter, who earned her law degree from Louisiana State University. “I think it is definitely a plus for the community. The county judge has a dual role. There is the judicial aspect. You’re actually a judge. Then there is the administrative side of it.”
Poynter said there were several factors that convinced her to run for the office.
“I don’t think there was really just one thing,” Poynter said. “It’s always been something that I have kind of considered and the opportunity seemed right.
“I’ve always been involved as a public servant and in different public service organizations. I think that the involvement with the community is something that really appealed to me.”
Poynter has been attending recent commissioners court meetings for several months.
“I have been staying abreast of the issues and it seems like, at least from my perspective, that things do run pretty smoothly,” Poynter said. “Of course, there will be obstacles. But I feel I am well-equipped to handle them.”
Poynter said one of her top priorities will be economic development.
“After Hurricane Harvey, I feel we’ve been focused on rebuilding,” Poynter said. “I would like to segue that into growth in general. My long-term goal would be ensuring that Refugio stays a place where people move to raise their families.”
