Gigi Poynter will apparently become the second female county judge for Refugio County.
Poynter defeated Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton by 185 votes for the Republican Party nomination on March 1.
According to unofficial election results, Poynter received 603 votes (59.06 percent) to Barrera-Wiginton’s 418 (40.94 percent).
“I am both honored and thrilled to have received my party’s nomination for county judge and look forward to working hard to serve my community,” Poynter said.
Barring a write-in candidate, Poynter will be unopposed in the Nov. 6 general election and become the first female county judge in Refugio County since Ginger Fagan took the office in 1979.
Poynter and Barrera-Wiginton were running to fill the office held by Robert Blaschke, who was not seeking another term.
No Democrat filed for the county judge office in the primary election.
In Refugio County’s only other primary election, Roberta Shipp Fagan defeated Noel Vega for the GOP nomination for justice of the peace No. 1. Fagan received 252 votes (70.99 percent) while Vega received 103 (29.01 percent).
Fagan will face Democrat incumbent Mary Canales in the general election.
Refugio County voted overwhelmingly for incumbents in the GOP statewide primaries.
Gov. Greg Abbott received 748 votes (73.2 percent) in the Republican governor primary. County voters supported incumbent Dan Patrick in the GOP lieutenant governor primary race with 647 votes (70.0 percent).
The Republican attorney general race was closer in Refugio County as incumbent Ken Paxton received 399 votes (39.8 percent) to George P. Bush’s 330 (32.9 percent).
Incumbent Michael Cloud garnered 776 votes (77.8 percent) among county voters in the GOP U.S. Representative District 27 primary race.
Refugio County Democrats overwhelmingly voted for Beto O’Rourke in their governor primary. O’Rourke received 229 votes (85.1 percent) of the 269 cast.
Michelle Beckley received 94 votes (37.1 percent) and Carla Brailey garnered 91 votes (36.0 percent) in the Democrat attorney general primary.
Maclovio Perez Jr. received 170 votes (66.9 percent) in the Democrat primary race for U.S. Representative District 27.