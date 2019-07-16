WOODSBORO – Princess Camp was held at the Eagle’s Nest, during the last week of June, for the second time. Participants learn biblical principles through the use of Disney Princess movie clips.
Princess Camp began when Linda Wilson wanted to provide a camp experience for the girls who come to the family center’s after school program.
The boys in the after school program go on a Father/Son campout, so the girls wanted a camp.
Wilson invited Erin Sivils to speak to the girls at the camp. The heart of the camp is to instruct the girls in how to be daughters of King Jesus.
In the first year godly characteristics such as; having a servant heart, looking for the good in others and being satisfied by God rather than the things of the world were discussed.
This year campers learned about Jesus our Rescuer. “Every princess is rescued by their true love. God’s great love for us draws us to Him and plans our rescue even before we know we need rescuing,” said Camp Instructor Sivils.
“When the hurricane ruined the Eagle’s Nest, we were not able to have camp. When the center was reopened this year, the first thing the girls said to Mrs. Wilson was, ‘Please tell us we are going to have Princess Camp this year.’ I’m so glad we were able to have it again. We all need to learn that God loves us and has a plan for us. It is also good for them to hear they have value and God desires them to treat others nicely. The girls learn this through lessons and activities that reinforce the lessons, crafts, dress up and a tea party. It is so much fun and I think they leave feeling loved and like princesses,” said Sivils.
Princess Camp is a Christ-centered event sponsored and funded by Good News Inc., which is a nonprofit organization run by Daryle and Linda Wilson, who’s mission is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ our Savior.