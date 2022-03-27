Candace Robertson has learned that her plan may not always be God’s plan.
The Refugio resident was preparing to write her third book when she felt God telling her to go another direction.
“God then placed it on my heart to write a smaller book about getting to know who you are in Jesus,” Robertson said. “God told me to make it to where people can understand it and give it to churches, missions and shelters,” Robertson said.
Robertson’s husband, Pastor Darius Robertson of Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ in Refugio, wasn’t sure about his wife devoting so much time only to give the book away.
“I told my husband about it and he was like ‘Huh?’ because he knew how much money I put into it,” Robertson said. “The next day he said God said to not touch any of that money and make sure it all goes back out.”
Soon after “Reclaimed” was published, “The Ruth Campaign” was born.
A $20 donation to “The Ruth Campaign” will provide five copies of “Reclaimed” to outreach ministries.
Proceeds will go to purchase toiletries and other necessities for members of churches throughout the area.
Robertson would also like to use proceeds to create a $500 scholarship.
Robertson said Hurricane Harvey and the devastation it dealt the area created a desire for her to help others.
“I have always been a servant,” Robertson said. “When I was a kid, I was always following after someone to see if I could do something for them.”
Robertson’s first book is a 30-day devotional titled “Amazing Love: The Blood that Jesus Shed for Me.” Her second book, “Dear Daughter,” was written for her daughter.
“I want my daughter to know, as a young woman growing up, how to survive life,” Robertson said.
Robertson began writing “Reclaimed” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She needed a cover for the book, so she called her sister, Haley Porter, for assistance.
“I told her I wanted it to look like someone was in an airport claiming something,” Robertson said. “She came up with a cover that shows all the baggage that we carry. It was perfect, because the book is about the different baggage we accept and that we don’t have to carry around stuff. We just need to know there is a gift inside our baggage that outweighs everything else.”
Robertson will have a table at the Refugio County Fair & Rodeo on March 23-26. Her books will be available for purchase.
For more information on “The Ruth Campaign,” visit CandaceRobertson.org.
