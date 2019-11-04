Professor to speak on curanderismo

BAYSIDE – The Bayside Historical Society will host Dr. Eliseo “Cheo” Torres, a professor with expert knowledge of Mexican folk healing, or the ancient art of curanderismo on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The presentation will be given in the Bayside Community Center, beginning at 2 p.m.
Torres received his three degrees from Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
He taught courses in Mexican history and folk culture, and is now the University of New Mexico’s vice president for student affairs and is a member of the faculty of the College of Education.
Torres has authored four books on his life and his research in traditional medicine, emphasizing medicinal plant and rituals. His books were published by the University of New Mexico Press and Kendall Hunt Publishing Company.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Refreshments and drinks will be provided, as well as door prizes.