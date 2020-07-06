REFUGIO – Refugio County Commissioners received an update from Jose DeLeon, an engineer with LNV Inc. in Corpus Christi, about ongoing recovery efforts and rebuilding projects stemming from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.
“There are road repairs underway in Precinct 2 and Precinct 4 and sheetrock work at the multipurpose building (at the Refugio County Fairgrounds),” DeLeon said. “Mold remediation work is a focus for the (county) museum and at the courthouse.”
He said a transfer switch at the fairgrounds Expo Center is also in place.
“We have a real asset in that transfer switch for the community,” County Judge Bobby Blaschke said. “We need to make sure someone in the county knows how to operate it.”
The switch would allow that building to be powered by an emergency generator instead of its usual source of electricity if conditions required it.
“It’s very instrumental in an emergency or disaster, but it’s also something new for us,” Blaschke said. “We want to make sure we have a point person — someone who knows how to operate it.”
One concern is a number of lights which are out on a tower at the fairgrounds. It was noted that 17 lights on the tower were out and needed to be replaced.
DeLeon was also asked to check on the status of work at a sheriff’s office facility in Tivoli.
Although work still remains to be done nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the area, progress is being made, Blaschke said.
“We are checking all the punch lists,” he said. “There are a lot of small projects throughout the county.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.