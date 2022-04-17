Justin Speis couldn’t have imagined a better ending to his final youth livestock show.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Speis, who showed two grand champions and one reserve champion at the 2022 Refugio County Fair & Rodeo. “This is kind of a dream come true since this is my senior year.”
Speis, who has been raising livestock since he was in kindergarten, had the grand champion lamb and turkey and reserve champion turkey.
“I started to show lambs two years ago and I’ve been showing turkeys since third grade,” Speis said. “With poultry, you just feed them and make sure they have fresh water everyday. With lambs, you have to work with them everyday and walk them everyday.”
The total sale for the auctioned animals was $439,562. Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo’s grand champion steer sold for $33,800.
Other grand champion exhibitors were Leah Brown (hog), Phoenix Mascorro (goat), Presleigh Barber (broilers) and Kassidy Solomon (rabbits).
Other reserve champions were Bentli Levien (steer), Freudiger-Arredondo (lamb), Chad Cisneros (hog), Mascorro (goat), Thomas Barber (broilers) and Eliza Rozacky (rabbits).
See Pages 5-6A for photos of all grand champion and reserve champion exhibitors and their animals.
