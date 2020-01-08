RCMH acquires life saving LUCAS devices

REFUGIO – Through funding from two grant foundations, Refugio County Memorial Hospital has acquired three life-saving devices to serve the emergency medical needs of its community.
Most people know that the most critical emergency is someone in cardiac arrest, but many do not understand that no other skill is more important for these patients’ survival than high quality chest compressions.
That’s why Refugio Hospital opted to purchase three Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist Systems. These devices have been proven to significantly increase survival rates in cardiac arrest patients by providing continuous, uninterrupted, mechanical chest compressions during prolonged CPR.
Refugio’s cardiac arrest patients also will receive additional benefits with the devices. They will free the hands of the Refugio hospital’s ER and EMS personnel to perform other vital life saving skills, and will assist by providing a dramatic increase in blow flow to the brain versus manual CPR. This means better neurological outcomes for CPR survivors.
The majority of the funds in support of this six-month project was provided by a grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation. Its contribution of $16,000 helped secure the placement of two LUCAS devices on each of the Refugio hospital EMS frontline ambulances, and one in the Refugio hospital ER. Additional funding of $5,000 was provided by the Doughtery Foundation.
The mission of Refugio County Memorial Hospital always has been to provide and promote the utmost quality of care to its community, and with these devices, it is further strengthening that mission for the citizens of this county.