The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met on Feb. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
Officers were elected for 2022-24 and include Cindy Clendennen, president; Rosemary Lara, first vice president; Irma Ramirez, second vice president; Patti Borglund, secretary; and Shanna Bass, treasurer.
Other items on the agenda included discussion about the Refugio County Fair, Texas Retired Teacher Foundaion (TRTF) and Teacher Appreciation Week.
Letters of information about RCRSP’s fair fund-raiser and raffle tickets will be sent to all members. Since the organization’s TRTA membership drive begins in March, registration information is included as well.
The TRTF is a service organization that funds special projects for current and retired teachers. There are funds for scholarships, disaster relief and “Helping Hands.”
If anyone is interested in applying for funds, contact Clendennen or Kathy Feuerbacher for details. Deadlines are soon.
It was decided that the local RCRSP will donate $100 to TRTF to help offset its expenses.
Teacher Appreciation Week begins the week of May 1 and the RCRSP plans to recognize teachers for their hard work during their special week.
Lastly, JoBeth Whitlow was the guest speaker. She shared information about important documents needed in the event medical decisions must be made for an incapacitated individual.
Whitlow’s message was “Don’t wait until it’s too late to complete these important documents.”
With no further business, winners of the drawing were Jim Boucher and Kate Campbell. The next meeting will be April 14 in Refugio.
Information submitted
by Cindy Clendennen,
RCRSP President