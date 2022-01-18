The Children’s Book Project is a service activity initiated by local units of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
The purpose is to put books into the hands of children who otherwise would not have books of their own.
Thanks to the generosity of Refugio County Retired School Personnel members with community support, the RCRSP was able to donate 101 books to third grade students in Austwell-Tivoli, Refugio and Woodsboro.
“This has been such a rewarding experience to see the excitement and enthusiasm of these students in our three communities,” said RCRSP President Cindy Clendennen.
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen RCRSP President