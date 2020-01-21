Contributed photo Austwell-Tivoli 3rd grade students received books from the Refugio County Retired School Personnel as part of TRTA's Children's Book Project. Pictured with the students are back row (from left) RCRSP member Anita Barber, teacher CJ Hull, Principal Eric Cortez, Superintendent Dolores Vela and RCRSP member Nan Linney.
Contributed photo Woodsboro Elementary 3rd grade students received books from the RCRSP as part of TRTA’s Children’s Book Project. Their teacher is Carmen Speis. RCRSP members pictured with the students are back row (far left) Liz Gold and (far right) Betty Kucera.
Contributed photo WES 3rd grade students in Kylie Bolick's classroom received books from the RCRSP as part of TRTA 's Children's Book Project. Pictured with the students are RCRSP members (far left) Liz Gold and (far right) Betty Kucera.
Contributed photo Refugio Elementary 3rd grade students received books from the RCRSP. The books were donated by Half Price Books which is affiliated with TRTA’s Children’s Book Project. Pictured with the students are back row (far left) RES teacher Afton Bauer, second row (far left) RES teacher Monique Reyes, and front row (far left) RES teacher Tonya Williams and RCRSP member Liz Gold and (far right) RCRSP member Cindy Clendennen.
