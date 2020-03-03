RCRSP elects new officers, prepares for county fair

REFUGIO – The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
With February being heart healthy month, the guest speaker was Donna McMahan, FNP, of Refugio Rural Health Clinic.
Items of discussion included fair booth donations to be delivered to Anita Barber or Liz Gold by March 25.
Each member is asked to sell 10 tickets, and all money received should be sent to Liz Gold. Money raised by the raffle will be used for scholarships for Refugio County students and club expenses.
Officers for the next two-year cycle were elected as follows: Cindy Clendennen President; Kathy Feuerbacher, 1st Vice-President; Irma Ramirez, 2nd Vice-President; Patti Borglund, Secretary; and Liz Gold, Treasurer.
The 2020-2021 TRTA membership drive is underway. Membership renewal forms and $40 dues should be submitted to Liz Gold as soon as possible.
Upon closing, door prizes were given, then club members met at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital for lunch. The next meeting will be April 9 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.