REFUGIO – The Refugio County Retired School Personnel held its first meeting for the 2019-20 school year Thursday at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
Items discussed were the 13th check to be distributed to qualifying retirees, the 2019-20 fund balance and budget, fall and spring fundraisers and on-line communication, including e-mails and Facebook.
The Year at a Glance was the program where the new yearbook was reviewed. Members not in attendance may contact Cindy Clendennen or Liz Gold for their new yearbook.
The District Fall Conference will be in Beeville on October 16. Anyone who wishes to attend is urged to contact Cindy Clendennen as soon as possible.
Upon closing, door prizes were won by Gladys Knott and Patsy Perez.
The next meeting will be in Woodsboro at the First Baptist Church Annex on Oct. 10.