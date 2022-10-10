The Refugio County Retired School Personnel held its first meeting of 2022-23 on Sept. 8 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
Steve Neece, AMBA representative, was the guest speaker. He shared valuable information about supplemental insurance provided through AMBA.
Neece is the Refugio County representative and may be reached at 713-553-1422 if there are any questions.
Items of discussion included the program agenda/activities for the year and new standing rules for the organization. The Texas Retired Teacher Association (TRTA) developed new standing rules as a state organization which requires local organizations to amend as well.
Cindy Clendennen led the discussion and highlighted specific rule changes for members to consider.
Standing rules may be found in the RCRSP handbook, which was emailed to all members. Members will vote on standing rules at the Oct. 13 meeting to be held in Woodsboro. If changes are recommended, contact Clendennen prior to the next meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, door prizes were won by Nan Linney, Patti Borglund and Ginger Boucher.
The next RCRSP meeting will be held on Oct. 13 at the First Baptist Church Annex in Woodsboro.
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP President