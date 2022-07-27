The Refugio County Retired School Personnel hosted a raffle at the Fourth of July celebration on the square in Woodsboro.
Winners were Raiden Jaso (tub of toys), Bo Montalvo (Sonic gift card), Billie Sue Dunnivan (Whoopin’ It Up Tropical Sno gift card), Joyce Dierschke and LeeAnn Bauer (The Frosty gift cards), Molly Kay (Dairy Queen gift card) and Mike Ramirez (H-E-B gift card).
“The RCRSP wishes to think all who came by the booth to purchase tickets,” said RCRSP President Cindy Clendennen. “Funds raised help support scholarships for Refugio County atudents.
“A special thanks to The Frosty for donating two $25 gift cards for the raffle. Thanks to Patti Borglund, Irma Ramirez, Rosemary Lara, Shanna Bass, and Joyce Dierschke we had a successful day.”
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP President