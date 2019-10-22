REFUGIO – The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met Thursday, Oct. 10, at the First Baptist Church annex in Woodsboro.
The program was given by Morgan Mueller of Golden Crescent CASA. CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children while in foster care as they wait for a permanent home, Mueller explained. Refugio County has children in need of CASA volunteers. Those interested in volunteering may contact Mueller at 361 573-3734.
Items of discussion included information about legislative bills filed to create a more equitable formula for retirees regarding Social Security benefits.
The fall fund-raising dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at Broad Ax Cattle Company in Tivoli. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased from Cindy Clendennen or Liz Gold.
The District Fall Conference will be in Beeville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with RCRSP sending four representatives. Members agreed to consolidate RCRSP financial accounts so state financial reporting can be condensed into one report.
Shannon Hendley provided information about the Angel of Hope program and Pam Harris described the Christmas Cash for the Class program. Both are used to support children of Refugio County. Information is available from Shannon and Pam.
Door prizes were won by Liz Shipp and Mary Walzel. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Refugio County Museum. Officer Peter Silvas will be the guest speaker.