Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies participated in the pursuit of a reported stolen pickup that was eventually seized in Victoria County.
On June 15, RCSO deputies attempted to stop the pickup at the Travel Center in Refugio.
According to the RCSO, the pickup evaded the deputies and traveled north on U.S. Highway 77 with RCSO deputies in pursuit.
The RCSO contacted the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office as the pickup neared the county line. VCSO deputies were successful in halting the pickup with tire spikes near Old Refugio Road in Victoria County.
According to the RCSO, two male subjects fled the pickup and ran into nearby brush. The VCSO apprehended one subject and the RCSO apprehended the other with the assistance of a drone.
The two subjects, who are both from Houston, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading detention with a vehicle.
