RCSO hosts Operation Lone Star Task Force

The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a three-day Operation Lone Star task force involving 11 law enforcement agencies.
According to the RCSO, 286 traffic stops were made in Refugio County during the three days. Two stolen vehicles were recovered, seven undocumented persons were arrested, nine felony charges were filed, and nine misdemeanor charges were filed.
Four arrest warrants were served, four weapons were seized, two vehicles were seized, and there were six seizures of illegal drugs and two seizures of currency totalling $112,772.
One ounce of marijuana, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.36 grams of MDMA, a date rape drug, was seized.
There were 10 K-9 deployments.
Joining the RCSO in the three-day task force were sheriff’s office deputies from Goliad, Wharton, Jackson, Gonzales, Wilson, Aransas, San Patricio and Victoria counties.
Also participating were the Kingsville Police Department, Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Task Force and Homeland Security investigators.