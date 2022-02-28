Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoiled Valentine’s Day for an 18-year-old male and two juveniles who evidently took a wrong turn on the way to the Rio Grande Valley.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, RCSO Deputy Ty Schultz observed a black GMC pickup traveling at a high rate of speed through school zones near Woodsboro High School. Schultz stopped the vehicle on Churchill Road. An 18-year-old male was operating the vehicle with two juveniles as passengers. After RCSO deputies John Balderamas, Javier Ontiveros and Sergeant James Whitlow arrived on the scene to assist, a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle. The pickup was also reported as stolen out of Harris County. The driver was charged with reckless driving, engaging in criminal activity and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two juveniles were charged with possession of marijuana, engaging in criminal activity and un- authorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to Whitlow, the pick- up almost crashed into pedestrians and vehicles as it sped through theschool zone. Whitlow said the driver was apparently lost.
The 18-year-old male was released from the Refugio County Jail after posting $38,000 bond.