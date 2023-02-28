By Coy Slavik
The Refugio County commissioners heard from Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales about the possibility of moving the RCSO from its temporary location at Lambert Plaza in Refugio to the Refugio County Community Center.
During the commissioners court’s Feb. 13 meeting, Gonzales said the Lambert Plaza lease will increase 20%. He also voiced concerns about possible damage to RCSO communications equipment due to roof leaks at the current location.
“They have been very good to us,” Gonzales said of Lambert Plaza. “I told them in 2017 we’d be there temporarily, and we’ve been there five years.”
The RCSO move to Lambert Plaza was necessitated by county courthouse damage incurred from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright moved to allow the RCSO to pursue moving from Lambert Plaza to the community center.
The court then approved a six-month lease with Lambert Plaza for the temporary office space for the RCSO.
Earlier in the meeting, Wright informed the court of two 10,000-gallon underground storage tanks at the Refugio County Airport that require removal to comply with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines.
“This has been needed to be done for years,” Wright said. ”We’re avoiding a rather large TCEQ fine.”
Commissioners agreed on beginning the process of removing the tanks.
In other action, commissioners unanimously approved:
• a change order for renovations to the Linney House Museum;
• accepting bids for the Refugio County Courthouse Roof Improvements Project;
• an engineering contract with Ardurra for the upcoming U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant administered by the Texas General Land Office;
• entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for an advanced funding agreement of an existing bridge on Mullens Bayou Road;
• subgrant reimbursement contracts between the county and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality related the Austwell Hines Bay boat dock and fishing pier project, Town of Woodsboro Veterans Park project, and Austwell City park project;
• the adoption of updated financial and procurement policies for federal grants;
• annual leases for Refugio County Airport hangar space for the Estate of Ruth Vandervlugt and Raymond Urubek, Robert Williams, Danny R. Bain, Hendrik Kruger, and Refugio Soaring Circle;
• submission of a grant application for the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program to the Office of the Governor;
• the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and various law agencies to include the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office in an information-sharing initiative;
• a budget line item classification for Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund program allocation of $50,000;
• all timesheets except the RCSO to be due Feb. 17 by 1 p.m. and RCSO timesheets be due Feb. 21 by 10 a.m. due to the closing of the county courthouse being closed for Presidents’ Day.
