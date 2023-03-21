Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a late-night pursuit on Feb. 26 of a black Ford Raptor pickup suspected of transporting undocumented persons.
According to the RCSO, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. as it was traveling north on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio.
The vehicle never pulled over and a pursuit of the pickup ensued throughout the east part of Refugio.
The pickup continued on Farm-to-Market Road 774, according to the RCSO, and ran through fences on private property.
RCSO deputies found the pickup abandoned under the Melon Creek bridge.
According to the RCSO, numerous suspected undocumented persons feld from the pickup into nearby brush.
The RCSO reports that the license plate on the vehicle was fake. A vehicle identification number on the truck revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in June 2022.
No subjects were captured.
