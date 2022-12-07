Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said two RCSO deputies were justified in shooting a Woodsboro man at his residence on Dec. 6.
Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, died from gunshot wounds shortly after he shot at two RCSO deputies, according to Gonzales.
Gonzales said on Dec. 7 he reviewed the body cam video of the incident with the two deputies, Benjamin Baylor and Ty Schultz.
“We watched the video and talked about what they could have done better or if they could have done anything different at all,” Gonzales said. “
Gonzales said Anzaldua’s mother told him her son had talked about committing “suicide by cop.”
Gonzales said Anzaldua called 9-1-1 at 4:57 a.m. on Dec. 5, claiming he had heard gunshots near his residence.
“He then hung up the phone,” Gonzales said. “Of course, he knew we were going to dispatch officers there. The officers got there, and Mr. Anzaldua came out.”
Anzaldua told the deputies he was unarmed, according to Gonzales.
“His mom, while my deputies were going to that call, called 9-1-1 and said, ‘My son’s got a gun in his back pocket,’ ” Gonzales said. “We were aware he had a gun.”
According to Gonzales, Anzaldua came out of the house with his hands to his sides and his mother yelled at him to give the deputies his gun.
“He started walking backwards towards his house,” Gonzales said. “I think he wanted my officers to follow him, but the officers stayed on the roadway. Then he came back out about 50 seconds later and he fired four times, twice to the ground.”
Gonzales said Anzaldua then lifted the pistol up to his midsection as to aim at the officers.
“That’s when our officers returned fire,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said Anzaldua collapsed on his driveway and died moments later before EMS personnel could arrive at the scene.
Gonzales said he did not know how many bullets struck Anzaldua.
Baylor and Schultz were the only law enforcement officers at the scene. Neither sustained injuries.
According to Gonzales, Anzaldua was previously involved in a similar incident with Beeville law enforcement.
Gonzales said mental health counselors from Gulf Bend Center in Victoria were scheduled to meet with Anzaldua at his residence the day of the shooting.
An autopsy will be performed on Anzaldua. Gonzales said it would take a few weeks for the results to be known.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. Baylor and Schultz have been put on paid leave, according to Gonzales.
Gonzales said Baylor has been with the RCSO for six months and Schultz has been a part of RCSO for 11 months.
