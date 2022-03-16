The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office made 7,558 total motor vehicle stops during 2021.
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales submitted the RCSO’s annual Racial Profiling Report to the commissioners court on Feb. 28, and stated that 4,074 of the motor vehicle stops occurred on U.S. highways in the county.
According to Gonzales, 458 of the stops occurred on city streets, 788 on county roads, 862 on state highways and 1,376 on private property or other locations. The report states that of the 7,558 stops, only 15 were made with the race or ethnicity of the driver known.
A total of 5,580 males and 1,978 females were stopped.
The most frequent ethnicity of driver’s stopped was Hispanic/Latino (4,713). A total of 2,141 drivers of White ethnicity were stopped. There were 518 drivers of Black ethnicity stopped.
RCSO stopped 6,552 motor vehicles for moving traffic violations, 579 for violations of law, 418 for vehicle traffic violation, and nine for pre-existing knowledge.
According to the report, searches were conducted on 365 vehicles. Contraband was found in 131.
A total of 4,483 written warnings were issued. RCSO issued 2,833 citations with 1,946 being issued to those of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity.
The RCSO received zero complaints of racial profiling.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•