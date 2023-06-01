RCSO, Texas Comptroller's Office perform tobacco sting

Seven Refugio County establishments were found to be selling tobacco products to underage minors in a sting operation conducted on May 31 by the Refugio County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller's Office.
In an email to the Refugio County Press, Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales reported that several of the establishments had allegedly sold tobacco products to underage buyers on multiple occasions. Clerks who allegedly sold tobacco products to underage buyers were issued citations.
According to the email from Gonzales, the RCSO had worked closely with the Refugio, Woodsboro and Austwell-Tivoli school districts and Refugio and Woodsboro police departments to gather information on the sale of tobacco products to underage minors in the county.
According to Gonzales' email, clerks were cited at three Refugio establishments – The Travel Center, Shell Gas Station and Dr. Cloudz. In Woodsboro, clerks at Haertig's and Eagle's Grab N Go were cited. Also receiving citations were clerks at Bayside Grocery in Bayside and the Tivoli Store in Tivoli.
Refugio establishments investigated with no citations were Dollar General, Circle K, Stripes, H-E-B, Family Dollar, Jug N Jiggers and Eagles Mart. Woodsboro's Fast Break, Dollar General and Tuttle's Grocery Store received no citations as did Tivoli's Family Dollar.
